Pokémon Go: Forget Frustration on these Shadow Pokémon first

Every Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon Go presents you with the rare opportunity to free your Shadow Pokémon from the useless Charged Attack that is Frustration by using a Charged TM.

Since you won’t have an infinite amount of Charged TMs laying around in your bag, it’s likely that you’ll need to prioritize which Pokémon should forget about Frustration, freeing up a slot for an actually useful Charged Attack.

We'll help you out by listing the Shadow Pokémon that should forget Frustration with a high priority.

When is the next Pokémon Go Rocket Takeover?

A Rocket Takeover event is planned during Crackling Voltage. It begins on February 1, 2023, at 12am local time and runs until February 5, 2023, at 11:59pm local time.

Which Shadow Pokémon should forget Frustration?

In general, Legendaries should be highest on the priority list. Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia are all excellent options to have up your sleeve. Shadow Mewtwo is likely the best Pokémon in the entire game and has been for years, so be sure you purge it of Frustration to unlock its full potential.

After you’ve dealt with the Legendaries, you should think about what you’re doing with most of your time in the game. Do you raid a lot? Do you participate in PvP leagues? Check what you have available for these activities and if there are any big holes in your roster you need to fill – these should be your priorities.

We’ve listed a few very strong options for PvP here, as that’s the area where a deep roster of Shadow Pokémon with good moves makes a big difference:

Nidoqueen

Machamp

Swampert

Abomasnow

Venusaur

Beedrill

Lapras

Flygon

Dragonite

Drapion

Skuntank

Snorlax

Hypno

Gardevoir

Scizor

Magikarp

Weedle

Charmander

Shadow Pokémon cause more damage than their regular counterparts, but also take more damage in return. In Great League, Ultra League, and Master League as well as limited formats of GO Battle League you’ll need a few strong Shadow Pokémon to bolster your options for team building, but they won’t do you any good if one of their move slots is blocked by Frustration. If you're looking to build up your PvP prowess, you should not miss this opportunity to strengthen your hand.