How to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go in May 2024

Defeat this troublesome opponent with these counters

Team Go Rocket’s Arlo is back at it in Pokémon Go, causing trouble with a brand-new team of Shadow Pokémon at his side. Returning with a fresh roster of creatures in May 2024, you must defeat him to get one step closer to a combative encounter with his boss, Giovanni.

Table of

  1. Arlo’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go
  2. Best counters to Cacnea – Pokémon Go Arlo
  3. Best counters to Charizard – Pokémon Go Arlo
  4. Best counters to Hypno – Pokémon Go Arlo
  5. Best counters to Golurk – Pokémon Go Arlo
  6. Best counters to Dragonite – Pokémon Go Arlo
  7. Best counters to Scizor – Pokémon Go Arlo
  8. Best counters to Salamence – Pokémon Go Arlo

Arlo is only available for battle if you possess an active Rocket Radar, so the first order of business is to defeat a couple of grunts, loot the Mysterious Parts they're carrying, and construct a Rocket Radar from six of these.

Once it’s activated, you can encounter Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra at PokéStops or on Rocket Balloons. Defeating all three bosses enables you to finally face off against their boss, Giovanni.

This guide will tell you how to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go in 2024.

Arlo’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go

Arlo is guaranteed to open the battle with his Shadow Cacnea, though things get murky after that as your opponent has three possible choices for his second and third Pokémon. Let’s get you up to speed and prepare for all of them.

  • Slot #1: Cacnea
  • Slot #2: Charizard / Hypno / Golurk
  • Slot #3: Dragonite / Scizor / Salamence

Best counters to Cacnea – Pokémon Go Arlo

Cactus-like Pokémon Cacnea on Grass-type background.
Cacnea is Arlo's first choice for battle. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Cacnea is weak to moves from the Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison families. Some of these weaknesses are shared by potential later picks, so this will help you lay the groundwork for a strong team.

  • Charizard (Fire, Flying): Fire Spin, Dragon Claw, Blast Burn
  • Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
  • Glaceon (Ice): Ice Shard, Avalanche, Ice Beam

Best counters to Charizard – Pokémon Go Arlo

Dragon-like Pokémon Charizard on Fire-type background.
Charizard is one of Arlo's potential second choices. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Thanks to its Rock-type attacks, Tyranitar can cover Charizard as well, making it an omnipotent weapon against anything Arlo might throw at you in the second slot.

  • Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
  • Rhyperior (Rock, Ground): Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, Surf
  • Aerodactyl (Rock, Flying): Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Hyper Beam

Best counters to Hypno – Pokémon Go Arlo

Bipedal Pokémon Hypno on Psychic-type background.
Hypno is one of Arlo's potential second choices. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

This Psychic-type opponent can be defeated by using Bug-, Dark-, or Ghost-type moves. Going with Tyranitar here is the catch-all option for the second slot.

  • Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
  • Hydreigon (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing, Flash Cannon
  • Guzzlord (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Tail, Brutal Swing, Dragon Claw

Best counters to Golurk – Pokémon Go Arlo

Golem-like Pokémon Golurk on Ghost-type background.
Golurk is one of Arlo's potential second choices. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

As implied in the above entries, Golurk has a prominent weakness in the form of Dark-type attacks alongside those of the categories Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water.

  • Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
  • Hydreigon (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing, Flash Cannon
  • Guzzlord (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Tail, Brutal Swing, Dragon Claw

Best counters to Dragonite – Pokémon Go Arlo

Dragon-like Pokémon Dragonite on Dragon-type background.
Dragonite is one of Arlo's potential third choices. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

With Arlo having two potential dragons up his sleeve as his third choice, picking an Ice-type to start off the battle is a smart move, as you can bring that Pokémon back for this part. However, your hard-working Tyranitar that covered the second slot is strong here as well.

  • Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
  • Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
  • Glaceon (Ice): Ice Shard, Avalanche, Ice Beam

Best counters to Scizor – Pokémon Go Arlo

Insectoid Pokémon Scizor on Bug-type background.
Scizor is one of Arlo's potential third choices. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Arlo's signature Pokémon is only particularly weak to Fire-type attacks and has a lot of resistances.

  • Charizard (Fire, Flying): Fire Spin, Dragon Claw, Blast Burn
  • Ho-Oh (Fire, Flying): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Sacred Fire++
  • Heatran (Fire, Steel): Fire Spin, Flamethrower, Iron Head

Best counters to Salamence – Pokémon Go Arlo

Dragon-like Pokémon Salamence on Dragon-type background.
Salamence is one of Arlo's potential third choices. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Salamence is of the same typing as Dragonite, making things for you a lot simpler.

  • Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
  • Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
  • Glaceon (Ice): Ice Shard, Avalanche, Ice Beam

For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg