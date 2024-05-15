How to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go in May 2024
Team Go Rocket’s Arlo is back at it in Pokémon Go, causing trouble with a brand-new team of Shadow Pokémon at his side. Returning with a fresh roster of creatures in May 2024, you must defeat him to get one step closer to a combative encounter with his boss, Giovanni.
Table of
- Arlo’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go
- Best counters to Cacnea – Pokémon Go Arlo
- Best counters to Charizard – Pokémon Go Arlo
- Best counters to Hypno – Pokémon Go Arlo
- Best counters to Golurk – Pokémon Go Arlo
- Best counters to Dragonite – Pokémon Go Arlo
- Best counters to Scizor – Pokémon Go Arlo
- Best counters to Salamence – Pokémon Go Arlo
Arlo is only available for battle if you possess an active Rocket Radar, so the first order of business is to defeat a couple of grunts, loot the Mysterious Parts they're carrying, and construct a Rocket Radar from six of these.
Once it’s activated, you can encounter Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra at PokéStops or on Rocket Balloons. Defeating all three bosses enables you to finally face off against their boss, Giovanni.
This guide will tell you how to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go in 2024.
Arlo’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go
Arlo is guaranteed to open the battle with his Shadow Cacnea, though things get murky after that as your opponent has three possible choices for his second and third Pokémon. Let’s get you up to speed and prepare for all of them.
- Slot #1: Cacnea
- Slot #2: Charizard / Hypno / Golurk
- Slot #3: Dragonite / Scizor / Salamence
Best counters to Cacnea – Pokémon Go Arlo
Cacnea is weak to moves from the Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison families. Some of these weaknesses are shared by potential later picks, so this will help you lay the groundwork for a strong team.
- Charizard (Fire, Flying): Fire Spin, Dragon Claw, Blast Burn
- Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
- Glaceon (Ice): Ice Shard, Avalanche, Ice Beam
Best counters to Charizard – Pokémon Go Arlo
Thanks to its Rock-type attacks, Tyranitar can cover Charizard as well, making it an omnipotent weapon against anything Arlo might throw at you in the second slot.
- Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
- Rhyperior (Rock, Ground): Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, Surf
- Aerodactyl (Rock, Flying): Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Hyper Beam
Best counters to Hypno – Pokémon Go Arlo
This Psychic-type opponent can be defeated by using Bug-, Dark-, or Ghost-type moves. Going with Tyranitar here is the catch-all option for the second slot.
- Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
- Hydreigon (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing, Flash Cannon
- Guzzlord (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Tail, Brutal Swing, Dragon Claw
Best counters to Golurk – Pokémon Go Arlo
As implied in the above entries, Golurk has a prominent weakness in the form of Dark-type attacks alongside those of the categories Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water.
- Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
- Hydreigon (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing, Flash Cannon
- Guzzlord (Dark, Dragon): Dragon Tail, Brutal Swing, Dragon Claw
Best counters to Dragonite – Pokémon Go Arlo
With Arlo having two potential dragons up his sleeve as his third choice, picking an Ice-type to start off the battle is a smart move, as you can bring that Pokémon back for this part. However, your hard-working Tyranitar that covered the second slot is strong here as well.
- Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
- Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
- Glaceon (Ice): Ice Shard, Avalanche, Ice Beam
Best counters to Scizor – Pokémon Go Arlo
Arlo's signature Pokémon is only particularly weak to Fire-type attacks and has a lot of resistances.
- Charizard (Fire, Flying): Fire Spin, Dragon Claw, Blast Burn
- Ho-Oh (Fire, Flying): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Sacred Fire++
- Heatran (Fire, Steel): Fire Spin, Flamethrower, Iron Head
Best counters to Salamence – Pokémon Go Arlo
Salamence is of the same typing as Dragonite, making things for you a lot simpler.
- Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Brutal Swing
- Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
- Glaceon (Ice): Ice Shard, Avalanche, Ice Beam
