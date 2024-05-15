How to beat Cliff in Pokémon Go in May 2024
Team Go Rocket’s Cliff has returned to Pokémon Go with a variety of fresh Pokémon – and as usual he’s up to no good. His roster update in May 2024 has made him a tough opponent, but you’ll still need to defeat him to get one step closer to facing off with Giovanni.
Table of Contents
- Cliff’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go
- Best counters to Machop – Pokémon Go Cliff
- Best counters to Kingdra – Pokémon Go Cliff
- Best counters to Aerodactyl – Pokémon Go Cliff
- Best counters to Gallade – Pokémon Go Cliff
- Best counters to Tyranitar – Pokémon Go Cliff
- Best counters to Cradily – Pokémon Go Cliff
- Best counters to Crobat – Pokémon Go Cliff
You can only encounter Cliff if you have an active Rocket Radar, so you’ll need to beat up a few grunts, relieve them of their Mysterious Parts, and construct a Rocket Radar with six of them. Once it’s activated, you can encounter Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra at PokéStops or on Rocket Balloons. Defeating all three Team Go Rocket bosses enables you to finally duel their superior, Giovanni.
This guide will tell you how to beat Cliff in Pokémon Go in 2024.
Cliff’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go
You can expect Cliff to always send out Shadow Machop first. Afterwards, though, he has three potential options to fill the second and third slots in his battle team.
- Slot #1: Machop
- Slot #2: Kingdra / Aerodactyl / Gallade
- Slot #3: Tyranitar / Cradily / Crobat
Best counters to Machop – Pokémon Go Cliff
As a pure Fighting-type Pokémon, Machop is vulnerable to Psychic, Fairy, and Flying attacks – and bringing a Psychic-type attacker will cover a few other potential picks down the line.
- Mewtwo (Psychic): Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball
- Metagross (Psychic, Steel): Zen Headbutt, Psychic, Meteor Mash
- Alakazam (Psychic): Psycho Cut, Psychic, Shadow Ball
Best counters to Kingdra – Pokémon Go Cliff
Kingdra is a bit of an outlier from Cliff's line-up, though there is enough overlap with Gallade to formulate a plan: Bringing a Dragon-type with both Dragon- and Flying-type moves.
- Rayquaza (Dragon, Flying): Air Slash, Dragon Ascent, Breaking Swipe
- Salamence (Dragon, Flying): Dragon Tail, Outrage, Draco Meteor
- Dragonite (Dragon, Flying): Dragon Tail, Outrage, Draco Meteor
Best counters to Aerodactyl – Pokémon Go Cliff
Aerodactyl shares a few weaknesses with potential third slot pick Cradily, enabling you to defeat it with similar counters.
- Metagross (Psychic, Steel): Zen Headbutt, Psychic, Meteor Mash
- Rhyperior (Rock, Ground): Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, Surf
- Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
Best counters to Gallade – Pokémon Go Cliff
Gallade can be covered with some of the Pokémon you fielded against Kingdra.
- Rayquaza (Dragon, Flying): Air Slash, Dragon Ascent, Breaking Swipe
- Salamence (Dragon, Flying): Dragon Tail, Outrage, Draco Meteor
- Dragonite (Dragon, Flying): Dragon Tail, Outrage, Draco Meteor
Best counters to Tyranitar – Pokémon Go Cliff
Tyranitar has a fearsome appearance, but it does not lack weak points: Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water all do bonus damage against it, so take your pick. Fighting and Steel are required to counter other Pokémon Cliff has in any case, so sticking with those is a good idea.
- Lucario (Fighting, Steel): Counter, Power-Up Punch, Shadow Ball
- Metagross (Psychic, Steel): Zen Headbutt, Psychic, Meteor Mash
- Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
Best counters to Cradily – Pokémon Go Cliff
Cradily shares key weaknesses with Aerodactyl, so you've got this one in the bag.
- Lucario (Fighting, Steel): Counter, Power-Up Punch, Shadow Ball
- Metagross (Psychic, Steel): Zen Headbutt, Psychic, Meteor Mash
- Terrakion (Fighting, Rock): Double Kick, Sacred Sword, Close Combat
Best counters to Crobat – Pokémon Go Cliff
Some earlier picks have their uses against Crobat as well, such as the dependable Metagross.
- Mewtwo (Psychic): Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball
- Metagross (Psychic, Steel): Zen Headbutt, Psychic, Meteor Mash
- Rhyperior (Rock, Ground): Smack Down, Rock Wrecker, Surf
For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.