How to beat Giovanni in Pokémon Go in May 2024

Defeat Shadow Groudon and claim it for yourself

Looking dapper as always, Giovanni has returned to Pokémon Go in May 2024, fielding a mighty Shadow Groudon in battle as his Legendary Pokémon.

Table of Contents

  1. Giovanni’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go
  2. Best counters to Persian – Pokémon Go Giovanni
  3. Best counters to Nidoking – Pokémon Go Giovanni
  4. Best counters to Rhyperior – Pokémon Go Giovanni
  5. Best counters to Garchomp – Pokémon Go Giovanni
  6. Best counters to Groudon – Pokémon Go Giovanni

You’ll need to face and defeat his stooges Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra to get your hands on a Super Rocket Radar from the current Rocket Special Research before you can battle Giovanni. Once you’ve collected this piece of hardware and activated it, you can find the suave-looking villain waiting for you at a nearby PokéStop. Alternatively, he'll approach you riding a Rocket Balloon.

Once you’ve successfully dueled Giovanni, you’ll be able to complete your Rocket Special Research and will be able to catch his current Legendary companion.

This guide will tell you how to beat Giovanni in Pokémon Go in 2024 with Groudon as his Legendary Pokémon.

Giovanni’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go

Giovanni always starts a battle with his beloved and majestic Persian, ending it with his trump card Groudon. He has a couple of Pokémon to choose from for the second position, which is randomly determined before the battle.

  • Slot #1: Persian
  • Slot #2: Nidoking / Rhyperior / Garchomp
  • Slot #3: Groudon

Best counters to Persian – Pokémon Go Giovanni

Cat-like Pokémon Persian on Normal-type background.
Persian is Giovanni's starter Pokémon. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Persian is a Normal-type, which means you'll want to use Fighting-type moves to cause the greatest amount of damage. It's recommended to use a Pokémon with quick energy generation first to exhaust the opponent's shields early on. This will cover Rhyperior as well, in case Giovanni selects it for his second slot.

  • Lucario (Fighting, Steel): Counter, Power-Up Punch, Aura Sphere
  • Machamp (Fighting): Counter, Close Combat, Stone Edge
  • Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Brutal Swing, Stone Edge

Best counters to Nidoking – Pokémon Go Giovanni

Bipedal Pokémon Nidoking on Ground-type background.
Nidoking is a potential second choice for Giovanni. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Giovanni's iconic Nidoking can be countered by Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type moves.

  • Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
  • Swampert (Water, Ground): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  • Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower

Best counters to Rhyperior – Pokémon Go Giovanni

Bipedal Pokémon Rhyperior on Rock-type background.
Rhyperior is a potential second choice for Giovanni. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Rhyperior shares some weaknesses with Nidoking and Garchomp, making Water- or Ice-type attackers a fantastic choice to cover all of Giovanni's options for the second slot.

  • Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
  • Swampert (Water, Ground): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  • Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower

Best counters to Garchomp – Pokémon Go Giovanni

Draconic Pokémon Garchomp on Ground-type background.
Garchomp is a potential second choice for Giovanni. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

This land shark is best served on Ice, which is doing double damage against it. Dragon- and Fairy-type attacks are your other options.

  • Togekiss (Fairy, Flying): Charm, Ancient Power, Aura Sphere
  • Gyarados (Water, Flying): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch
  • Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower

Best counters to Groudon – Pokémon Go Giovanni

Reptilian Pokémon Groudon on Ground-type background.
Groudon is Giovanni's final trump card. / Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Giovanni is making things easy for you this time around, since Groudon shares many of the weak points offered by the chief’s potential fighters in the second slot, allowing you to be well prepared for this final showdown. As a pure Ground-type, Groudon is weak to Grass, Water, and Ice.

  • Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
  • Swampert (Water, Ground): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  • Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower

Marco Wutz

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany.