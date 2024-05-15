How to beat Giovanni in Pokémon Go in May 2024
Looking dapper as always, Giovanni has returned to Pokémon Go in May 2024, fielding a mighty Shadow Groudon in battle as his Legendary Pokémon.
Table of Contents
You’ll need to face and defeat his stooges Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra to get your hands on a Super Rocket Radar from the current Rocket Special Research before you can battle Giovanni. Once you’ve collected this piece of hardware and activated it, you can find the suave-looking villain waiting for you at a nearby PokéStop. Alternatively, he'll approach you riding a Rocket Balloon.
Once you’ve successfully dueled Giovanni, you’ll be able to complete your Rocket Special Research and will be able to catch his current Legendary companion.
This guide will tell you how to beat Giovanni in Pokémon Go in 2024 with Groudon as his Legendary Pokémon.
Giovanni’s Pokémon in May 2024 – Pokémon Go
Giovanni always starts a battle with his beloved and majestic Persian, ending it with his trump card Groudon. He has a couple of Pokémon to choose from for the second position, which is randomly determined before the battle.
- Slot #1: Persian
- Slot #2: Nidoking / Rhyperior / Garchomp
- Slot #3: Groudon
Best counters to Persian – Pokémon Go Giovanni
Persian is a Normal-type, which means you'll want to use Fighting-type moves to cause the greatest amount of damage. It's recommended to use a Pokémon with quick energy generation first to exhaust the opponent's shields early on. This will cover Rhyperior as well, in case Giovanni selects it for his second slot.
- Lucario (Fighting, Steel): Counter, Power-Up Punch, Aura Sphere
- Machamp (Fighting): Counter, Close Combat, Stone Edge
- Tyranitar (Rock, Dark): Smack Down, Brutal Swing, Stone Edge
Best counters to Nidoking – Pokémon Go Giovanni
Giovanni's iconic Nidoking can be countered by Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type moves.
- Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
- Swampert (Water, Ground): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
Best counters to Rhyperior – Pokémon Go Giovanni
Rhyperior shares some weaknesses with Nidoking and Garchomp, making Water- or Ice-type attackers a fantastic choice to cover all of Giovanni's options for the second slot.
- Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
- Swampert (Water, Ground): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
Best counters to Garchomp – Pokémon Go Giovanni
This land shark is best served on Ice, which is doing double damage against it. Dragon- and Fairy-type attacks are your other options.
- Togekiss (Fairy, Flying): Charm, Ancient Power, Aura Sphere
- Gyarados (Water, Flying): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch
- Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
Best counters to Groudon – Pokémon Go Giovanni
Giovanni is making things easy for you this time around, since Groudon shares many of the weak points offered by the chief’s potential fighters in the second slot, allowing you to be well prepared for this final showdown. As a pure Ground-type, Groudon is weak to Grass, Water, and Ice.
- Kyogre (Water): Waterfall, Surf, Origin Pulse
- Swampert (Water, Ground): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Mamoswine (Ground, Ice): Powder Snow, Avalanche, High Horsepower
For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids.