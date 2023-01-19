Skip to main content
Pokémon Go reveals Primal Groudon and Kyogre details

Pokémon Go reveals Primal Groudon and Kyogre details

Here’s how Primal Reversion works
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Niantic

Here’s how Primal Reversion works

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will debut during Pokémon Go’s Hoenn Tour event in February 2023 – that much was known already. What we didn’t know so far is how this mechanic would work in the game.

That’s the question Niantic has now answered, as the developer revealed some details on the inner workings of Primal Reversion in Pokémon Go.

How does Primal Reversion work in Pokémon Go?

Primal Reversion is the process of transforming your regular Groudon and Kyorge to their Primal forms, which are more powerful versions of themselves – kind of like Mega Evolutions. And the mechanic in Pokémon Go works somewhat similarly to that.

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will appear in a new raid type, Primal Raids. You must defeat the Legendaries in these battles in order to collect Primal Energy, which – you guessed it – is the required resource to activate Primal Reversion. Another way of gaining this energy is through the completion of research tasks.

Just like Mega Evolutions, these transformations are only temporary and you can level up your Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to require less energy investment for each Primal Reversion. A Primal Reversion is active for eight hours, after which you regain the regular forms of Groudon and Kyogre.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We don't know if a Mega Evolution and a Primal Reversion can be active at the same time. This would open up the opportunity to stack some strong bonuses.

What does Primal Reversion do in Pokémon Go?

Like Mega Evolutions, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre provide you with some great bonuses. However, you’ll need to make the transformed Legendary your buddy to gain access to them.

Primal Groudon bonuses in Pokémon Go

  • When Primal Groudon is your buddy on the overworld map, you will gain additional Candy and XP when catching Ground-, Grass-, and Fire-type Pokémon.
  • When Primal Groudon is in your party during battles, moves of the Ground-, Grass-, and Fire-types will benefit from attack bonuses.

Primal Kyogre bonuses in Pokémon Go

  • When Primal Kyogre is your buddy on the overworld map, you will gain additional Candy and XP when catching Bug-, Electro-, and Water-type Pokémon.
  • When Primal Kyogre is in your party during battles, moves of the Bug-, Electro-, and Water-types will benefit from attack bonuses.

These bonuses improve over time as you level up your Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

Ticket holders for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas will be the first players to have access to these new forms, as they debut during the event from February 18 to 19, 2023. Everyone else will be able to complete Primal Raids and collect the new energy type during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global from February 25 to 26, 2023.

Groudon and Kyogre caught during these events by ticket holders will also have automatic access to their signature attacks, Precipice Blade and Origin Pulse.

For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids as well as our weekly event calendar.

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.
Guides

Pokémon Go reveals Primal Groudon and Kyogre details

By Marco Wutz
A ballon-like Pokémon on a red background.
Guides

All Lunar New Year 2023 Research Tasks in Pokémon Go

By Marco Wutz
A massive battle in space.
Guides

Best MMOs to play in 2023

By Marco Wutz
Blaseball
Guides

Blaseball is back: Here’s all you should know and the story so far

By Georgina Young
switch-vs-steam-deck
Guides

Steam Deck or Switch: Which is the right handheld for you?

By Georgina Young
Close capture footage of an owl.
News

Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel

By Marco Wutz
Artwork of a girl with a bunny toy and bells in her hair.
Guides

Genshin Impact Yaoyao build and materials guide

By Marco Wutz
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 promo art
Guides

Mark enemies and gain shields for easy XP with this week's Fortnite challenges

By Ryan Woodrow