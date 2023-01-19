Pokémon Go reveals Primal Groudon and Kyogre details

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will debut during Pokémon Go’s Hoenn Tour event in February 2023 – that much was known already. What we didn’t know so far is how this mechanic would work in the game.

That’s the question Niantic has now answered, as the developer revealed some details on the inner workings of Primal Reversion in Pokémon Go.

How does Primal Reversion work in Pokémon Go?

Primal Reversion is the process of transforming your regular Groudon and Kyorge to their Primal forms, which are more powerful versions of themselves – kind of like Mega Evolutions. And the mechanic in Pokémon Go works somewhat similarly to that.

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will appear in a new raid type, Primal Raids. You must defeat the Legendaries in these battles in order to collect Primal Energy, which – you guessed it – is the required resource to activate Primal Reversion. Another way of gaining this energy is through the completion of research tasks.

Just like Mega Evolutions, these transformations are only temporary and you can level up your Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to require less energy investment for each Primal Reversion. A Primal Reversion is active for eight hours, after which you regain the regular forms of Groudon and Kyogre.

We don't know if a Mega Evolution and a Primal Reversion can be active at the same time. This would open up the opportunity to stack some strong bonuses.

What does Primal Reversion do in Pokémon Go?

Like Mega Evolutions, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre provide you with some great bonuses. However, you’ll need to make the transformed Legendary your buddy to gain access to them.

Primal Groudon bonuses in Pokémon Go

When Primal Groudon is your buddy on the overworld map, you will gain additional Candy and XP when catching Ground-, Grass-, and Fire-type Pokémon.

When Primal Groudon is in your party during battles, moves of the Ground-, Grass-, and Fire-types will benefit from attack bonuses.

Primal Kyogre bonuses in Pokémon Go

When Primal Kyogre is your buddy on the overworld map, you will gain additional Candy and XP when catching Bug-, Electro-, and Water-type Pokémon.

When Primal Kyogre is in your party during battles, moves of the Bug-, Electro-, and Water-types will benefit from attack bonuses.

These bonuses improve over time as you level up your Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

Ticket holders for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas will be the first players to have access to these new forms, as they debut during the event from February 18 to 19, 2023. Everyone else will be able to complete Primal Raids and collect the new energy type during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global from February 25 to 26, 2023.

Groudon and Kyogre caught during these events by ticket holders will also have automatic access to their signature attacks, Precipice Blade and Origin Pulse.

For more Pokémon Go, check out the overviews of the monthly Spotlight Hours and 5-Star Raids as well as our weekly event calendar.