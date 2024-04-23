PSA: Epic Games has changed your Fortnite emote settings, here's what you need to know

Video Games

After the latest Fortnite update, you may need to change something in your settings. It was announced last night that Fortnite will let players turn off “confrontational” emotes, but the team at Epic neglected to announce the small detail that it’s turned on by default for all players.

The setting is intended to reduce toxicity in the player base, as the emotes in question are often used to unnecessarily taunt players after scoring kills, and many see it as being a bad sport. Still, others find the fun in it, and won’t want these taunts disabled for them without their knowledge. If you have this option turned on, then anyone who does any of the blocked emotes will be shown as standing completely still for the duration, which is a bit funny in its own way.

Fortnite options menu
Some emotes will be disabled if this feature is turned on / Epic Games

To turn the emotes back on, go into the game’s settings, head over to the “Account & Privacy” tab, and scroll down to the option labeled “See Confrontational Emotes”. Here, you can block them entirely, see them only from friends in your party, or see them “from Anyone”, which is the option to tick if you want to fully enable them again.

If you want to know everything that's new in Fortnite, check out our Fortnite v29.30 patch notes for more information.

