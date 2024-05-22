Wuthering Waves launcher not opening in Epic Games Store: How to fix
With Wuthering Waves releasing in just a few hours, PC players are trying to preload the game to get started right away once it’s unlocked. However, players getting the game through the Epic Games Store have been running into a big problem: The Wuthering Waves launcher isn’t starting.
Trying to start Wuthering Waves from inside the Epic Games Store platform or from the desktop shortcut created by downloading the launcher from Epic Games Store wields no results. Though Epic Games Store tells you that Wuthering Waves is running and your Windows Task Manager will confirm this, the launcher isn’t actually showing up for you to interact with.
Luckily, there’s a quick fix for the Wuthering Waves Epic Games Store launcher not working.
How to launch Wuthering Waves on Epic Games Store
Follow these steps to launch Wuthering Waves without a problem and preload the game:
- Locate the desktop shortcut you created while downloading Wuthering Waves from Epic Game Store.
- Right-click the desktop shortcut and select “Open file location” to access the file in which the launcher (named “launcher_epic”) is located.
- Find the executable that's simply named “launcher” in this file and double-click it to start the Wuthering Waves launcher, from where you can preload the game.
- Make sure to delete the old desktop shortcut and instead create one for the “launcher” executable instead so that you can quickly run the game in the future without having to go through this process again.
Alternatively, you can download a standalone launcher from the Wuthering Waves website. This will circumnavigate the Epic Games Store entirely. This will circumnavigate the Epic Game Store entirely. Check out the Wuthering Waves release times to make sure you’ve got your day planned out correctly and get an overview of the Wuthering Waves launch rewards awaiting you.