Zenless Zone Zero: all launch rewards
It’s always best to start playing a gacha game right after it launches, as most developers will run a generous reward regime to get players engaged and invested. HoYoverse certainly knows how to play this particular game, which means that anyone diving into Zenless Zone Zero with version 1.0 will get access to a host of freebies in celebration of launch on July 4, 2024.
Table of Contents
Grabbing as much in-game currency as possible is always advisable, but especially so for any title with gacha mechanics: More in-game currency means more tickets and more tickets means being able to pull for more characters and weapons. The Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 banners come with two highly valuable damage dealers in Ellen and Zhu Yuan, so netting the services of both would be optimal when it comes to future team-building options.
Find all Zenless Zone Zero launch rewards below to make sure that you’re not missing out on any free stuff.
Zenless Zone Zero: pre-registration rewards
Nearly 50 million people have pre-registered for Zenless Zone Zero, proclaiming their interest in the upcoming game – a mind-boggling number. HoYoverse is rewarding this high interest with a few goodies players will receive via their in-game mail once they’ve unlocked this function by playing through the prologue.
Here are all Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards:
- Master Tape x20
- Boopon x5
- Corin x1
- Dennies x30,000
Reaching all pre-registration milestones nets players a free Agent in the form of Corin as well as 20 pulls from the standard banner and five pulls from the Bangboo banner – not a bad haul.
Zenless Zone Zero: welcome gift
Available from July 4 to August 13, 2024, will be a one-time welcome gift through the Cunning Generosity event. You simply need to log in, claim your present, and enjoy the following reward:
- Master Tape x10
That’s another ten standard pulls, bringing you closer to completing the beginner banner and netting your first S-Rank Agent.
Zenless Zone Zero: log-in events
Available from July 4 to August 13, 2024, will be a log-in event as well. Dive into the game for a total of seven days in the above period and you’ll be able to claim the following reward:
- Encrypted Master Tape x10
Encrypted Master Tapes are the tickets used on the limited banners, making them especially valuable for players.
Okay, we have one log-in event, but what about a second log-in event? Say no more: From July 11 to August 13, 2024, another log-in event will be available, granting the following reward:
- Encrypted Master Tape x10
Third time’s the charm, though, right? A third log-in event comes to the game from July 24 to August 13, 2024, with the following reward:
- Boopon x10
Zenless Zone Zero: level-up rewards
Zenless Zone Zero’s equivalent of Genshin Impact’s Adventure Rank and Honkai: Star Rail’s Trailblaze Level is the Inter-Knot Level – pretty much any activity in the game will yield XP to propel you towards a higher Inter-Knot Level.
Reaching certain milestones will grant you an array of bonus rewards:
- Master Tape x40
- Boopon x60
- Polychrome x1,600
Polychromes are the Primogems and Stellar Jades of Zenless Zone Zero – they can be traded in for gacha tickets and will be your most reliable way of obtaining pulls.
Of course, many more rewards will be available through simply playing the game – all missions, modes, and events will yield something useful.
