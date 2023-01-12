FIFA 23’s Title Update #6 makes changes to stamina decay in FUT

Here are the patch notes to the newest update

EA Sports

A new FIFA 23 Title Update has been announced by EA Sports and will arrive in the game shortly, though only for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. PS4 and Xbox One won’t receive these changes at least for now.

The highlights include a new View Help button in several menus that can send players to specific EA Help pages through QR codes. This should get players the specific assistance they need in a quicker manner than before.

The update also brings some balance changes to the gameplay, decreasing the stamina decay for Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive Custom Tactics by 11.7%.

Additionally, a host of bug fixes is included in the package. You can check out the full patch notes below.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added a View Help button callout to the FUT Main Menu, Transfer Market Menu, Match Pause Screen, and when entry into FUT isn’t possible.

The View Help button callout displays a short message and a QR code that leads to EA Help pages related to the game area players scan it from.



This button callout will be activated through a Server Release in the near future.

Added a Profile Tab to the Player Details view for some types of Player Items.

Addressed the following issues:

The radar could sometimes disappear during matches.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

When playing against a team using Constant Pressure, your AI teammates will attempt to more actively provide shorter passing options.

When a CPU controlled defending player applies Constant Pressure to the ball carrier but does not win the ball back, they can take longer to track back.

This has no impact on human controlled players.

Decreased Stamina Decay by 11.7% for Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive Custom Tactics.

In some cases, ball carriers are now more likely to maintain possession of the ball when pressured from behind by a defender.

Addressed the following issues:

When chasing Lofted Through Passes, defenders could incorrectly slow down at times.

Addressed further instances of the ball unintentionally falling back to the attacking player after a defender makes a tackle.

During kick offs, teams with a high defensive line could push up too closely to the center of the pitch.

In some cases, using Player Lock when playing with customized controls could result in unwanted requests being performed.

When locking to a player without the ball, the CPU ball carrier could perform unwanted Skill Moves or passes.

Addressed instances of some animations not playing correctly when there is physical contact between two players.

In some cases, a quick free kick could not be taken and transitioned to a traditional free kick.

Sometimes, a Semi-Assisted Through Pass could incorrectly be hit out of play.

Removed heading animations that could unnecessarily occur when a player was requested to perform a header but was not in contention for the ball.

In some specific situations, the CPU AI could not win the ball back if the human controlled player was shielding the ball.

Further addressed instances of ball carriers running over the ball when making a dribble.

In some cases, CPU AI goalkeepers could perform an unintentionally poor pass from a goal kick.

In rare situations, after receiving a pass, the ball carrier could have become momentarily unresponsive.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions in situations where the offending player quickly moved away from the ball carrier.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions regarding slide tackles.

FIFA World Cup

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup Live Your World Cup mode, unplayed matches incorrectly had match results.

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup Live Your World Cup mode, starting lineups were incorrect.

Replaced the Play New Final option with a Restart Final option following the conclusion of a Featured Quickplay Grand Final match.

An incorrect ball could be used in some matches.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some balls, UI elements, custom managers, starheads, kits, tattoos, boots, gloves, facial hair, badges, stadiums, pitch trophies, VIP Areas, mascots, TIFOs, stadium themes, Skill Move descriptions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issues:

[PC Only] Addressed some instances of EA anticheat not installing or updating correctly.

[Xbox Series S Only] Made improvements to the visual fidelity in certain situations.

In some cases, in Kick Off, custom controller settings could reset to default.

Known issue under investigation on the EASF Tracker: If Playtime Match Limits are set and reached, the message delivering this information could not be closed.

Workaround: Close and restart FIFA 23.

The world of FIFA 23 is focused on the Team of the Year promo at the moment. You can vote for your favorite squad by choosing from the revealed nominees. We also posted our predictions on who is going to make it into FIFA 23’s TOTY.