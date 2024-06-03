Genshin Impact: Emilie revealed for version 4.8
HoYoverse revealed Emilie as an upcoming Genshin Impact character ahead of the game’s 4.7 update. Hailing from Fontaine, she is confirmed to wield a Dendro Vision. Mentioned in dialog at some points in previous quests, Emilie is a renowned perfumer in the Nation of Hydro. Her rarity, weapon class, and voice actress have not yet been officially revealed.
“How incredible. I can perceive emotions through water, which humans cannot, yet they are capable of using it to regulate their mood... And they accomplish this with a fragrance in liquid form? I see. I believe I have a better understanding of this concept now,” says Neuvillette about her work in one piece of lore delivered with her official reveal.
“When it comes to fragrances, sensitivity varies from person to person, but their preferences tend to be similar. Few in the world are amenable to every kind of odor. Fresh, floral, fruity... Such are the scents of Emilie's perfumes, meticulously crafted, exquisitely presented, dazzlingly displayed on the shelves of Fontaine's Quartier Lyonnais. Dated, decayed, decrepit... Such are the traces erased by her touch, everything made as good as new. If you've never before heard of a ‘forensic cleaner,’ you might at first struggle to imagine what such a profession entails. But if you're lucky enough to become acquainted with Emilie, feel free to ask her a question or two. She is both an excellent listener and an exemplary respondent, so you'll no doubt receive a satisfactory answer.”
This second description appears to hint at Emilie having a little side-gig, using her expertise as a perfumer to cleanse crime scenes after an investigation.
Emilie will be the first Dendro character from Fontaine and comes to the game with update 4.8, which is expected to feature this year’s summer event and the prelude to the Natlan expansion. Version 4.8 should arrive in July 2024, as Clorinde, Sethos, and Sigewinne alongside a second endgame mode and new story content are up first.