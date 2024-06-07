Honkai Star Rail Wardance arc, New March 7th form teased at SGF 2024
HoYoverse used its traditional appearance at Summer Game Fest 2024 to tease the next story arc for Honkai: Star Rail, its immensely successful turn-based RPG available on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android – and it looks like we'll have ourselves a classic tournament arc.
Once the story on Penacony, the Planet of Festivities, has been fully wrapped up by version 2.3, the Astral Express seems to be heading back to the Xianzhou Luofu, where an important event will take place – the Xianzhou Wardance. Not only characters from the Luofu will take part in this showdown, though. Representatives from two other ships of the Xianzhou Alliance will get in on the action - and March 7th gets a new look and a fresh combat style.
These upcoming Honkai: Star Rail characters have already been teased during the version 2.3 livestream and two of them – Yunli and Jiaoqiu – have been confirmed to be introduced in patch 2.4, but the trailer shown at SGF 2024 delivered the most detailed look at the new faces yet.
Feixiao, Moze, and Jiaoqiu represent the Xianzhou Yaoqing, while Huaiyan and Yunli appear for the Xianzhou Zhuming. Lingsha has been teased as a new face from the Luofu alongside the mysterious “Legendary New Swordmaster” – who might be someone Trailblazers know all too well: It looks like the promised new form of March 7th is going to be unlocked during this next story arc and will have her switch from the bow to the blade.