Video Games

Lords of the Fallen update 1.5 adds in-depth difficulty modifier system

Completing the game’s post-launch roadmap

Marco Wutz

Hexworks / CI Games

Hexworks and CI Games have completed their post-launch roadmap for Lords of the Fallen with the release of update 1.5, which added an in-depth difficulty modifier system that allows players to customize their own gameplay experience without depending on events created by the studio.

The “Advanced Game Modifier System” enabled users to combine seven different modifiers and adjust their strength in order to find the perfect difficulty level for themselves or simply to create a refreshed experience. Available modifiers include the randomization of enemies, adjustments to enemy density, and a form of permadeath to create a hardmode. That’s pretty neat.

Update 1.5 marks the end of weekly patches for Lords of the Fallen, which was launched in October 2023 and received over 30 updates since then. Reviewing the work done post-launch on Lords of the Fallen, publisher CI Games counted over 30 updates bringing additional content like more items, quests, and spells as well as many technical improvements to the game. Crossplay was another feature that has been added after release.

Hexworks’ studio head Saul Gascon thanked players for the journey on this occasion: “We’d like to thank the many players who have embarked upon Mournstead since we launched six months ago; their belief in our vision has been a real driving force for us. In response to their support for the game, we expanded the period of live support for Lords of the Fallen with an ambitious post-launch roadmap. This was built around four significant content updates, alongside numerous smaller releases, which included tons of new content and major performance and stability improvements. Reaching version 1.5 with the ‘Master of Fate’ update and its genuinely groundbreaking modifier system marks the completion of that roadmap, making the Lords of the Fallen experience the best it’s ever been.”

Though somewhat marred by technical issues shortly after launch, Lords of the Fallen proved to be a popular Soulslike and managed a strong commercial start, despite fellow Soulslike Lies of P just launching one month earlier and also selling extremely well. It seems like both titles were able to benefit from the boost Elden Ring gave the entire genre.

Lords of the Fallen is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg