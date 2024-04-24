Lords of the Fallen update 1.5 adds in-depth difficulty modifier system
Hexworks and CI Games have completed their post-launch roadmap for Lords of the Fallen with the release of update 1.5, which added an in-depth difficulty modifier system that allows players to customize their own gameplay experience without depending on events created by the studio.
The “Advanced Game Modifier System” enabled users to combine seven different modifiers and adjust their strength in order to find the perfect difficulty level for themselves or simply to create a refreshed experience. Available modifiers include the randomization of enemies, adjustments to enemy density, and a form of permadeath to create a hardmode. That’s pretty neat.
Update 1.5 marks the end of weekly patches for Lords of the Fallen, which was launched in October 2023 and received over 30 updates since then. Reviewing the work done post-launch on Lords of the Fallen, publisher CI Games counted over 30 updates bringing additional content like more items, quests, and spells as well as many technical improvements to the game. Crossplay was another feature that has been added after release.
Hexworks’ studio head Saul Gascon thanked players for the journey on this occasion: “We’d like to thank the many players who have embarked upon Mournstead since we launched six months ago; their belief in our vision has been a real driving force for us. In response to their support for the game, we expanded the period of live support for Lords of the Fallen with an ambitious post-launch roadmap. This was built around four significant content updates, alongside numerous smaller releases, which included tons of new content and major performance and stability improvements. Reaching version 1.5 with the ‘Master of Fate’ update and its genuinely groundbreaking modifier system marks the completion of that roadmap, making the Lords of the Fallen experience the best it’s ever been.”
Though somewhat marred by technical issues shortly after launch, Lords of the Fallen proved to be a popular Soulslike and managed a strong commercial start, despite fellow Soulslike Lies of P just launching one month earlier and also selling extremely well. It seems like both titles were able to benefit from the boost Elden Ring gave the entire genre.
Lords of the Fallen is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.