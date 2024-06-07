Riot is putting Valorant on PS5, Xbox Series X|S at last
Riot is bringing Valorant to PS5 and Xbox Series X later in summer 2024, marking the first time the team-based FPS game will be playable on consoles. Ahead of Valorant’s console launch, Riot is holding a round of limited beta testing starting June 14, 2024, and players who live in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe, or Japan can register interest in participating on the Valorant beta website.
Riot made the announcement during Summer Game Fest 2024 and shared a few details about what to expect from Valorant's console release.
“When exploring whether to bring Valorant to additional platforms, we knew we had to be able to offer the same uncompromising, competitive experience that we’ve provided to PC players for years: a precise, team-based, tactical shooter,” Arnar Gylfason, Valorant’s production director, said in a press release. “We were adamant that Valorant’s core, competitive gameplay must feel natural on a controller; and if we couldn’t deliver on that gameplay promise-we had to be prepared to walk away from it. We hope we nailed it, but ultimately, our players will have the final say.”
Riot’s goal to preserve Valorant’s feel means they won’t be implementing crossplay for the multiplayer game between console and PC. However, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players will have cross-progression and shared inventory tied to their Valorant account. The game’s console versions will have the same update and patch schedule as the PC version, including new agents, maps, and everything else.
Valorant’s PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release will happen “shortly after” the beta wraps up, so expect more news soon.