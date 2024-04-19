Best Warhammer 40,000 RPG on Steam gets massive discount

Video Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 might have gotten all the accolades in 2023, overshadowing many other games, but it had a profound effect on gamers’ perception of the CRPG genre – once considered dusty and a relic of ancient times, Larian Studios’ hit game revived interest in it. The first big entry into the genre following Baldur’s Gate 3 was able to take advantage of this momentum and became another CRPG success story – and you can play it at its cheapest price yet right now.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is off by 30% on Steam, bringing it to its lowest-ever price on the platform since release. This offer stands until April 23, 2024, so you can mull it over for a bit – but don’t hesitate too long.

Set in the grim darkness of the 41st millennium, Rogue Trader is based on the similarly named table-top RPG by Fantasy Flight Games, similar to how Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on Wizards of the Coast’s Dungeons & Dragons franchise. Developed by Owlcat, one of the most experienced and renowned CRPG studios in the industry, it provides a deep story, interesting characters, and gripping tactical combat.

In this CRPG, players become the titular Rogue Trader, an almost omnipotent merchant lord with a direct mandate from the God-Emperor of Mankind. After inheriting the position and the powers as well as responsibilities coming with it, players must chart their own course through the dangerous Koronus Expanse, a slice of the galaxy with many unexplored worlds ripe for the taking, but also beset by foes like Dark Eldar and followers of Chaos.

However, as a Rogue Trader players have the one thing no one else in the Imperium possesses: freedom. Instead of blindly adhering to the principles laid out by the authorities on Holy Terra, you can even ally yourself with some xenos in order to further your cause. If you want to be a heretic, you can even follow that course and have more than a little brush with Chaos. It’s one of the best Warhammer 40,000 games to play for a fan of the franchise, staying true to the lore and offering an amazingly grimdark experience.

In case you’re getting into Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader with this sale, make sure to check out our Rogue Trader romance guide, learn how to beat the Heralds of Corruption, and find out how to clear the Ancient Bunker.

