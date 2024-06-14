Honkai: Star Rail – Firefly build and ascension guide
Come into your own with the best Honkai: Star Rail Firefly build and leave behind a legacy that will forever be remembered. Firefly is a 5-Star character following The Destruction and dealing Fire Damage. She’s another member of the Stellaron Hunters and is an expert at inflicting Break Damage.
Table of Contents
Her Skill, Order: Aerial Bombardment, consumes a large chunk of her own HP to deal Fire Damage to a single enemy. This move advances her next action forward and results in high Energy regeneration.
Her Talent, Chrysalid Pyronexus, increases Firefly’s Damage Reduction the lower her HP is and dispels all debuffs on her when she reaches maximum Energy.
Firefly’s Ultimate, Fyrefly Type-IV: Complete Combustion, enables her to enter the Complete Combustion state and immediately take another turn. In this state, Firefly’s Speed is increased and she has access to an Enhanced Attack and Enhanced Skill, which both raise her Weakness Break Efficiency and Break Damage when used. One of Firefly’s Traces even allows attacks made during the Complete Combustion state to reduce Toughness regardless of Weakness Type, though with reduced efficiency.
Her Enhanced Attack, Fyrefly Type-IV: Pyrogenic Decimation, restores Firefly’s HP and deals Fire Damage to a single target.
Her Enhanced Skill, Fyrefly Type-IV: Deathstar Overload, restores Firefly’s HP, applies Fire Weakness to a single target for two turns, and deals Fire Damage to that target as well as adjacent enemies based on her Attack and Break Effect.
Firefly’s Eidolons, which can be obtained by pulling copies of her, provide additional power-ups. Eidolon Level 1 allows her Enhanced Skill to partly ignore enemy Defense and not consume any Skill Points, Eidolon 2 lets Firefly immediately take another turn if she defeats or inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy during Complete Combustion. Eidolon 4 increases her Effect Resistance during Complete Combustion. Finally, Eidolon 6 boosts her Fire Resistance Penetration during Complete Combustion and increases the Weakness Break Efficiency of her Enhanced moves even further.
Honkai: Star Rail – Firefly: best Light Cones
Firefly’s signature Light Cone, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, is the premium choice to get her geared up with, providing a massive Break Effect buff. In addition, it inflicts a debuff called Routed upon dealing Break Damage to a target, making them more vulnerable to Break Damage and reducing their Speed for two turns.
Firefly is a powerhouse of the so-called “Break meta” and her damage mainly scales with Break Effect, so this will be the crucial stat to keep an eye on. One of her Traces provides Break Effect based on her Attack as well, so you can always get more of it by going all-in on Attack.
Best Light Cones for Firefly:
- Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest (5-Star)
- On the Fall of an Aeon (5-Star)
- Something Irreplaceable (5-Star)
- Indelible Promise (4-Star)
- Nowhere to Run (4-Star)
- The Moles Welcome You (4-Star)
- Flames Afar (4-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Firefly: best Relics
Version 2.3 brings some tailormade Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Firefly into the game, providing her with valuable Break Effect.
Despite being a damage dealer, Firefly doesn’t require you to seek pieces with Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage as her main offensive power comes from Break Damage – you want Break Effect, Attack, and Speed (this is important to allow her as many Enhanced Skill uses as possible before Complete Combustion runs out) to maximize her effect on the battlefield.
You can fill any gaps in the stats with defensive attributes like HP % or Effect Resistance, which help Firefly’s durability.
Best Relic Sets for Firefly:
- Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (4) – +16% Break Effect, wearer’s Break Damage ignores 10% of enemy Defense when their Break Effect surpasses 150% and additionally allows their Super Break Damage to ignore 15% of enemy Defense when their Break Effect surpasses 250%.
- Thief of Shooting Meteor (4) – +16% Break Effect, +16% Break Effect and regenerates three Energy when the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy.
Best Planar Ornaments for Firefly:
- Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (2) – +6% Speed, +40% Break Effect for one turn when the wearer hits an enemy with Fire Weakness.
- Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2) – +16% Break Effect, +20% Break Effect when Speed is 145 or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Firefly:
- Head – HP (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Attack %, Attack
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Attack %, HP % or Effect Resistance
- Body – Attack % (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Attack, HP % or Effect Resistance
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Break Effect %, Attack %, Attack, HP % or Effect Resistance
- Planar Sphere – Attack % (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Attack, HP % or Effect Resistance
- Link Rope – Break Effect % (Primary), Speed, Attack %, Attack, HP % or Effect Resistance
Honkai: Star Rail – Firefly: best teams
Firefly really kicks the “Break meta” into overdrive, being a fantastic damage dealer scaling with Break Effect and coming with the ability to inflict Super Break Damage.
- Firefly (Main DPS), Trailblazer (Imaginary) (Support), Ruan Mei (Support), Gallagher (Support)
This is the best team you can currently build around Firefly. Trailblazer (Imaginary) should always be at Firefly’s side and allows the entire party to deal Super Break Damage to enemies suffering from Weakness Break, contributing tons of DPS themselves in this way.
Ruan Mei provides more Break Effect, Speed, and Weakness Break Efficiency, not to mention her ability to keep targets Weakness Broken for longer to allow for more Super Break goodness. Bronya, Asta, and Tingyun are excellent substitutes for Ruan Mei. They may not provide any Break-specific boons, but offer bonus Attack and benefits like Speed and Energy Regeneration.
Gallagher can keep the team fresh while also dishing out very respectable Break Damage with his kit, making this team an offensive powerhouse bar none. Of course, you can always slot in any healer you have in his stead – Huohuo, to name one example, is superb at cleansing any debuffs from the party on top of providing heals.
Honkai: Star Rail – Firefly: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Firefly ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.
Firefly requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP:
- Credits x308,000
- Tatters of Thought x15
- Fragments of Impression x15
- Shards of Desires x15
- Raging Heart x65
You can collect Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desires from enemies on Penacony as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Tatters of Thought are one of the materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material. Raging Heart is dropped by the Stagnant Shadow in Dewlight Pavilion. The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes found on Jarilo-VI, the Xianzhou Luofu, and Penacony.
Firefly requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x3,000,000
- Tatters of Thought x41
- Fragments of Impression x56
- Shards of Desires x58
- Borisin Teeth x18
- Lupitoxin Sawteeth x69
- Moon Rave Fang x139
- Lost Echo of the Shared Wish x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rave Fangs can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx at Scalegorge Waterscape on the Xianzhou Luofu. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using up lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is boss material only gained from the Echo of War (Grand Theater) domain on Penacony, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.