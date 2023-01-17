How to beat Regice in Pokémon Go 5-Star raids

Things are getting frosty in Pokémon Go with Regice taking over the mobile game’s 5-Star raids. Part of the legendary golem family, Regice is an old acquaintance for many veteran players of the game. Any newcomers should definitely consider raiding for the Ice-type, though, as it comes in very handy in PvP formats like Ultra League.

Regice is also available as a Shiny during its stint from January 18 to 25, 2023. If you’re still looking to complete your collection of the rare Pokémon forms, this is your shot at striking this name from the list. We have all the best Regice counters in Pokémon Go here to make the job easy for you.

Best Regice counters – Pokémon Go

Regice is a pure Ice-type, so there’s no shortage of great counter options. Attacks of the Fighting-, Rock-, Steel-, and Fire-types should crush and melt the Legendary easily enough.

Mega Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn) Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn) Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword) Reshiram (Fire Fang, Fusion Flare) Mega Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast) Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn) Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash) Keldeo (Low Kick, Sacred Sword) Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide) Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower) Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Sacred Fire++) Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Chandelure (Incinerate, Overheat) Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat) Blaziken (Conter, Blast Burn)

Regice commands 42,768 competition points (CP) as a 5-Star raid boss and is a tough nut to crack despite its vulnerable typing due to its impressive defense stat. You’ll need a group of around three trainers to bring this golem to its knees inside the time limit with level 40 Pokémon.

Be especially careful against a Regice with Earthquake at its disposal, since this Ground-type attack can cause devastating damage to many of your counters.

Pokémon Go also offers a plethora of Spotlight Hours this month. We also have guides helping you find all the regional Pokémon in the game and getting all the Eeveelutions wrapped up.