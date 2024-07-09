Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero: all character combos with Coordinated Attacks

Find all Zenless Zone Zero Agents with Coordinated Attacks

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

There is a special bond between all Zenless Zone Zero characters with matching attribute types and factions, allowing them to make full use of their Core Skills. However, some Agents have an even deeper relationship with each other, which is expressed through Coordinated Attacks – a type of special combo that can be executed if you have two specific characters on your team.

Coordinated Attacks come with unique combat animations and have special effects, such as an increase in damage. They are a fantastic way to reward building lore-friendly teams and give an even greater versatility to team-building.

Find all Zenless Zone Zero Agents with Coordinated Attacks below.

All Zenless Zone Zero Agent combos with Coordinated Attacks

Executing Agent

Enabling Agent

Coordinated Attacks

Koleda

Ben

Enhanced Basic Attack, Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Ultimate

Koleda and Ben

Ben’s rise in the ranks of Belobog Heavy Industries is thanks to Koleda, who saw his talents and gave him a chance to prove himself, which in turn earned her his undying loyalty. In this combo, Koleda is the executing character while Ben is the enabling character, which means that all of the Coordinated Attacks unlocked by having them in the same party are Koleda’s – Ben himself does not get any special moves from the team-up.

Koleda’s Enhanced Basic Attack becomes a Coordinated Attack with Ben around. Her Special and EX Special Attacks become Coordinated Attacks with Ben around if they’re made after an Enhanced Basic Attack. Koleda’s Ultimate always becomes a Coordinated Attack with Ben on her team – there are no additional trigger conditions.

There will be more Agent combos able to execute Coordinated Attacks in the future among the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters and we’ll update this guide accordingly once they’ve arrived in the game. In the meantime, you can check the active Zenless Zone Zero codes to get free Polychromes and save up for pulls.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides