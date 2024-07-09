Zenless Zone Zero: all character combos with Coordinated Attacks
There is a special bond between all Zenless Zone Zero characters with matching attribute types and factions, allowing them to make full use of their Core Skills. However, some Agents have an even deeper relationship with each other, which is expressed through Coordinated Attacks – a type of special combo that can be executed if you have two specific characters on your team.
Coordinated Attacks come with unique combat animations and have special effects, such as an increase in damage. They are a fantastic way to reward building lore-friendly teams and give an even greater versatility to team-building.
Find all Zenless Zone Zero Agents with Coordinated Attacks below.
All Zenless Zone Zero Agent combos with Coordinated Attacks
Executing Agent
Enabling Agent
Coordinated Attacks
Koleda
Ben
Enhanced Basic Attack, Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Ultimate
Koleda and Ben
Ben’s rise in the ranks of Belobog Heavy Industries is thanks to Koleda, who saw his talents and gave him a chance to prove himself, which in turn earned her his undying loyalty. In this combo, Koleda is the executing character while Ben is the enabling character, which means that all of the Coordinated Attacks unlocked by having them in the same party are Koleda’s – Ben himself does not get any special moves from the team-up.
Koleda’s Enhanced Basic Attack becomes a Coordinated Attack with Ben around. Her Special and EX Special Attacks become Coordinated Attacks with Ben around if they’re made after an Enhanced Basic Attack. Koleda’s Ultimate always becomes a Coordinated Attack with Ben on her team – there are no additional trigger conditions.
There will be more Agent combos able to execute Coordinated Attacks in the future among the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero characters and we’ll update this guide accordingly once they’ve arrived in the game. In the meantime, you can check the active Zenless Zone Zero codes to get free Polychromes and save up for pulls.