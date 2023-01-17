FIFA 23 TOTY leaks suggest addition of TOTY Icon cards

FIFA 23 TOTY leaks are becoming more abundant as we get closer to the official reveal. EA

FIFA 23’s Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is almost at its climax with the ultimate team of 2022 set to be revealed on January 19, 2023. Voting has closed, so over at EA Sports it should already be clear which nominees have made it into the final squad.

We can only speculate and make TOTY predictions until the official reveal comes around, but of course FIFA’s notoriously well-informed leaker community is already publishing a few results – or so they claim, at least. You should take the following pieces of information with the usual grain of salt despite the reliable reputation of FIFA 23’s leakers. Overall, though, these FIFA 23 TOTY leaks look quite reasonable.

FIFA 23 TOTY – leaked voting lists

A few leakers seem to have received information on the standings as voting was still underway, representing a fluid picture of the situation. The latest leaked voting list for FIFA 23’s TOTY had the following eleven players in the lead:

Thibaut Courtois

Theo Hernández

João Cancelo

Virgil van Dijk

Achraf Hakimi

Luka Modric

Kevin De Bruyne

Jude Bellingham

Kylian Mbappé

Neymar

Lionel Messi

About a day earlier, a very similar list leaked that had Federico Valverde instead of Jude Bellingham and Karim Benzema instead of Neymar, so this might well represent swings happening in the vote at some points (since we don't know if the list posted later is actually from a later date). Other leaks also hint at Valverde and Benzema to be included.

You should also keep in mind that EA Sports will always have the last word on who makes it into the squad, so it could easily overrule the voting if the company feels that it has to make changes – e.g. to represent more positions in the team.

FIFA 23 TOTY – leaked players

Other leakers have started to publish names of specific players that they have seemingly confirmed to be included in TOTY even before the voting was closed, either because they led by such a huge margin or because EA Sports simply decided they would be represented no matter what.

The following players have been leaked for FIFA 23’s TOTY:

Thibaut Courtois

Achraf Hakimi

Luka Modric

Karim Benzema

All of these seem like obvious picks, though Benzema’s inclusion would mean that other notable attackers will likely miss out on a TOTY nod.

FIFA 23 TOTY – leaked Icons

EA Sports also seems to have something entirely new planned for FIFA 23’s TOTY with the inclusion of TOTY Icon cards in the promo.

We already got some World Cup Icons late in 2022, so TOTY Icons seem like a logical next step in the expansion of the Campaign Icons feature EA introduced with FIFA 23 to keep these cards relevant throughout the game’s lifecycle.

So far, the following players have been leaked as FIFA 23 TOTY Icons:

Pelé

Philipp Lahm

We’ll keep you up to date on all these areas as we move closer to the official FIFA 23 TOTY reveal on January 19, 2023, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm GMT / 5pm CET.