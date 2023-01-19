Dehya in Genshin Impact: Everything we know about her

Dehya has been revealed as one of the next playable characters to come to Genshin Impact, though she has been part of the game as an NPC ever since the introduction of Sumeru. Her exceedingly good looks and fun personality have won her many fans already, but official news on her combat capabilities is still lacking.

However, we can not only piece together some info about her from what we’ve seen and heard in the game – as usual, data from the beta tests currently going on in China also helps us understand what the Eremite mercenary is all about. So, here’s everything we know about Dehya Flame-Mane in Genshin Impact.

Dehya’s debut as a playable Genshin Impact character coincides with the release of update 3.5. Since update 3.4 with its own character banners just launched on January 18, 2023, and is set to have a duration of six weeks, we can assume that Dehya will come to Genshin Impact on March 1, 2023.

Dehya’s weapon type and element – Genshin Impact

Dehya is seen wielding a claymore during the Archon Quests in Sumeru, so unless miHoYo suddenly starts retconning cutscenes we can safely say that her playable form will also be a claymore user. Furthermore, we know that Dehya is in possession of a Pyro vision, which is what you’d expect from someone with the nickname “Flame-Mane”.

The Archon Quests have already given us a taste of Dehya's battle prowess. HoYoverse

Dehya’s abilities – Genshin Impact

So far, we’ve been able to rely on officially confirmed information or educated assumptions. Here’s where we have to jump into using leaked data, so take everything you read about Dehya’s abilities at this point with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks are mostly based on information gained from beta versions that are currently being tested in China, so there’s always the chance of mistranslations and of things simply being changed between beta and release version. With that said, here’s what you can expect from Dehya according to recent leaks.

Normal Attack: Gold-Duster Assault

Normal Attack

Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes using her Claymore and her martial arts.



Charged Attack

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes.

At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.



Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing area of effect damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Molten Inferno

Indomitable Flame

This skill will be unleashed should there be no Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya present at the time. Deals area of effect Pyro damage, and creates a field known as Fiery Sanctum.



Ranging Flame

This skill will be unleashed should a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya already exist.



Dehya will perform a leaping attack, dealing area of effect Pyro damage before recreating a Fiery Sanctum field at her new position.



A Fiery Sanctum field created this way will inherit the original duration of the previous field.

Only 1 Ranging Flame can be used throughout a single Fiery Sanctum field’s duration.



Fiery Sanctum

When an opponent within a Fiery Sanctum field takes damage, the field will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing area of effect Pyro damage to them. This effect can be triggered once every 2.5 seconds.



Active characters within this field have their resistance to interruption increased, and when such characters take damage, a portion of that damage will be mitigated and flow into Redmane’s Blood. Dehya will then take this damage over 10 seconds. When the mitigated damage stored by Redmane’s Blood reaches or goes over a certain percentage of Dehya’s maximum HP, she will stop mitigating damage in this way.



Only 1 Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself can exist at the same time.

Elemental Burst: The Lioness’ Bite

Unleashing her burning anger and casting her blade aside like an inconvenience, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and gains resistance to interruption.



In this state, Dehya will automatically and continuously unleash the Flame-Mane’s Fists, dealing Pyro damage, and when its duration ends, she will unleash an Incineration Drive kick, dealing area of effect Pyro damage.



In this state, her Normal Attacks will be replaced by Roaring Barrage. Unleashing Roaring Barrage within 0.4 seconds after each Flame-Mane’s Fist strike will increase the trigger speed of the next Flame-Mane’s Fist strike.



If a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya’s own Elemental Skill, Molten Inferno, exists when this ability is unleashed, Dehya will retrieve it, and then create another field once Blazing Lioness’ duration expires. This field will then take on the retrieved field’s duration at the moment of its retrieval.

Passive: The Sunlit Way

Increases the Movement Speed of your own party members by 10% during the day (6:00 – 18:00). Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Passive: The Sunlit Way

Within 6 seconds after unleashing Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame or The Lioness’ Bite, Dehya will take 60% less damage when she takes on damage from Redmane’s Blood. If this ability is triggered again while it is still in effect, its remaining duration will be increased by 6 seconds.

Passive: The Sunlit Way

When her HP is less than 30%, Dehya will recover 20% of her maximum HP and will restore 10% of her maximum HP every 2 seconds for the next 10 seconds. This effect can only be triggered once every 20 seconds.

As you can see, Dehya is currently envisioned as a tanky character with some self-healing abilities, who deals Pyro damage while enhancing the survivability of other team members.

Dehya's character banner should debut in update 3.5 of Genshin Impact. HoYoverse

Dehya’s lore – Genshin Impact

Who exactly is Dehya, anyway? We know that she’s a part of the Eremite people from Sumeru’s western desert area and that she has taken up the mercenary trade like many of her people do, being the most renowned fighter of the Blazing Beasts brigade.

We also learnt during the Archon Quests that Dehya in the past bought into the belief that King Deshret could be resurrected, a common hope among her people. However, she was able to cast aside this fanatical sentiment thanks to her travels. Other than that, we don’t know much about her past just yet.

She’s a legendary fighter among her people, enormously loyal to whoever her current employer is, and willing to put everything on the line to get her job done – after all, she was even willing to sacrifice her right hand for us during the Archon Quests.

We'll likely find out more about her in a Character Story Quest once she's playable.

