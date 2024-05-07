PSA: Today is the final chance to claim your free Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail
With Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 being released on May 8, 2024, one of the greatest publicity stunts the team at HoYoverse has pulled so far is coming to an end – May 7, 2024, is the final day to claim your free 5-Star character Dr. Ratio in the game.
Dr. Ratio was made free for all players in January 2024 to celebrate Honkai: Star Rail’s triumph at The Game Awards 2023 and several other award shows. HoYoverse revealed this as a final surprise during the livestream previewing update 1.6 back then and blew everyone’s mind with its generosity – generating a massive wave of good will towards the game.
It’s not like Dr. Ratio is a weak character either – he’s a strong addition to any account, but has especially been a blessing for free-to-play users. He’s covering the Imaginary Type, which does not have a great roster of 4-Star characters, and is a powerful Main DPS that can focus down single targets, which helps players in their attempts to make deeper Memory of Chaos runs.
Luckily, the hurdles to claim your free Dr. Ratio are not set very high: All you need to do is log into the game today and unlock the mailbox feature by completing one of the earliest story missions, “The Blue – A Moment of Peace”. There is no requirement to reach a certain Trailblaze Level on your account, so even if you were to start the game today or want to dive back in on an account that didn’t get very far into the game, you’ll be able to claim your free Dr. Ratio without having to invest much time.
If you’ve already got access to your mailbox in the game and just haven’t bothered checking it for whatever reason, please make sure to do so today before the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 maintenance time begins – it’d be a shame if you were to miss out on a free 5-Star character. This is especially true because the rerun of Topaz on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.2 banners is coming up. Her and Dr. Ratio make up a powerful core for a follow-up attack team that can carry you very far.