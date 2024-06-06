Wuthering Waves: Yinlin build and materials guide
Become a master of puppets with the best Wuthering Waves Yinlin build and ensure that no criminal ever again sleeps soundly at night. This 5-Star Electro character offers damage output and fantastic buffs in one, making her one the strongest Resonators available in the game.
Table of Contents
Yinlin’s Resonance Skill, Magnetic Roar, sends out the puppet Zapstring to deal Electro Damage, putting Yinlin into Execution Mode. In this state, hits with Basic Attacks and Dodge Counters will trigger an Electromagnetic Blast, which is a special attack damaging all enemies with a Sinner’s Mark. Activating the Resonance Skill once again in quick fashion casts Lightning Execution to deal more Electro Damage.
Her Resonance Liberation, Thundering Wrath, is a powerful ranged attack dealing Electro Damage.
Yinlin’s Forte Circuit allows her to gather up to 100 Judgment Points. Once she has that many, her Heavy Attack is transformed into Chameleon Cipher, which deals Electro Damage and can replace Sinner’s Mark with Punishment Mark. When a target with Punishment Mark is damaged, Yinlin calls down lightning for another attack – this works even when she’s off the field, making it a powerful Coordinated Attack. Sinner’s Mark, which is central to her kit, is applied with Basic Attack, Resonance Liberation, and her Intro Skill, which is a straightforward attack.
Her Inherent Skills boost her Resonance Skill’s effectiveness, while her Outro Skill provides an immensely useful boost to both Electro and Resonance Liberation Damage to the swapped-in character.
Obtaining duplicates of Yinlin allows you to fill up her Resonance Chain, enhancing her skills. Sequence Node 1 (S1) provides a flat damage buff to her Resonance Skill and S2 allows the Electromagnetic Blasts triggered by the Resonance Skill to restore additional Resonance Energy as well as Judgment Points. S3 boosts the damage of Yinlin’s Coordinated Attacks, while S4 provides an Attack buff to the entire team if a Coordinated Attack strikes a target. S5 doubles the Resonance Liberation Damage taken by targets affected by Sinner’s or Punishment Mark. S6 enhances her Basic Attack after she uses her Resonance Liberation, allowing it to deal extra Electro Damage counting as Resonance Skill Damage.
Best Yinlin weapons – Wuthering Waves
Yinlin is able to deal substantial amounts of damage and her signature weapon, a 5-Star rectifier called Stringmaster, is the perfect tool to maximize her destructive potential. It provides additional Critical Rate and bonus damage regardless of Resonance Attribute. In addition, Resonance Skill use results in Attack boosts for the wielder, which can be stacked up to two times, with a further Attack boost for the wielder if they’re not active on the field – perfect to enhance the effect of her Coordinated Attacks.
Best Yinlin weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Stringmaster (5-Star)
- Cosmic Ripples (5-Star)
- Augment (4-Star)
- Jinzhou Keeper (4-Star)
- Rectifier of Night (3-Star)
Best Yinlin Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Void Thunder is the best Sonata Effect for Yinlin thanks to its hefty Electro Damage increases. Tempest Mephis is the most suitable Main Echo choice, contributing some of its own damage plus a further Electro Damage boost. Its Heavy Attack Damage buff is less of a factor for Yinlin.
As you may be able to guess, Yinlin’s main priority is to get as much offensive power as she is able to, so your stats should focus on Critical Damage, Critical Rate, Electro Damage, and Attack. Energy Regeneration is still a concern for Yinlin, since the Resonance Liberation not only helps her damage output, but also restores Judgment Points and spreads Sinner’s Mark.
Best Yinlin Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Void Thunder (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Tempest Mephis
Best Echoes main stats for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Damage or Critical Rate
- 3 Cost: Electro Damage
- 3 Cost: Electro Damage
- 1 Cost: Attack %
- 1 Cost: Attack %
Best Echoes sub stats for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:
- Critical Damage, Critical Rate, Energy Regeneration, Attack %, Resonance Skill Damage
Best Yinlin teams – Wuthering Waves
Yinlin is mainly going to fill the Hybrid slot on your team and support the Main DPS with her off-field attacks, but you can easily use her as a Main DPS option as well, if you so desire – she’s incredibly versatile and becomes even more so once you’ve mastered the technique of animation canceling, which unlocks even greater damage potential.
- Calcharo (Main DPS), Yinlin (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Calcharo benefits from both of Yinlin’s Outro Skill bonuses, being an Electro Resonator. What’s more, her Coordinated Attacks make up for one of Calcharo’s greatest weaknesses, namely his inability to deal with a bunch of enemies at once. Add Verina into the mix for healing and even more buffs and you’ve got the most potent team in the game going.
If you don’t have Calcharo or find his combos too difficult to pull off, Encore or Rover (Havoc) are solid alternatives, though they won’t benefit from the full array of Yinlin’s buffs. Baizhi, as always, can jump in for Verina.
- Yinlin (Main DPS), Taoqi (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
If you’ve pulled Taoqi while trying for Yinlin, then you’ve already got an alright companion for her. Taoqi can boost the Resonance Skill Damage of Yinlin, which is her main source of damage, and reduce the amount of damage the team takes. Yinlin’s Coordinated Attacks also mitigate one of Taoqi’s main weaknesses: She needs more field time than other Hybrid and Support characters, but that’s suddenly less of a problem when Yinlin is raining down lightning all the while.
Yinlin ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Yinlin has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Group Abomination Tacet Core x46
- Coriolus x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Group Abomination Tacet Cores only come from defeating the Mech Abomination. Coriolus is a mushroom species found in the Dim Forest. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Yinlin up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Dreamless Feather x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Helixes can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Dreamless Feathers are dropped by the Dreamless in the Norfall Barrens.