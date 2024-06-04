Wuthering Waves: Yuanwu build and materials guide
Cultivate the body and mentality of a champion with the best Wuthering Waves Yuanwu guide. This 4-Star Electro character specializes in weakening strong enemies, but is difficult to use effectively.
Table of Contents
His Resonance Skill, Leihuang Master, summons a Thunder Wedge, which deals Electro Damage in its area of effect and will linger for a set period of time. Thunder Wedge can be detonated by Yuanwu’s Forte Circuit and Resonance Liberation abilities for extra damage. Centered on the Thunder Wedge is the Thunder Field, in which Yuanwu can execute Coordinated Attacks even after he’s been swapped out.
Yuanwu’s Resonance Liberation, Blazing Might, grants a teamwide interruption resistance buff and deals Electro Damage to the target.
His Forte Circuit allows Yuanwu to generate Readiness from Thunder Wedge. Once he’s got a full stack of 100 Readiness, you can hold the skill button to cast Rumbling Spark, dealing Electro Damage and triggering the Lightning Infused state. This grants Yuanwu higher interruption resistance and allows his attacks to deplete the Vibration Strength of enemies a lot faster. Activating Thunder Wedge as normal when 100 Readiness has been reached casts Thunder Uprising, which deals more Electro Damage and has stronger Vibration Strength reduction.
His Inherent, Intro, and Outro Skills concentrate on dealing higher Electro Damage and getting more Thunder Fields into play.
You can fill Yuanwu’s Resonance Chain by obtaining additional copies of him to further boost his power. Sequence Node 1 (S1) increases his Attack Speed in the Lightning Infused state and S2 makes his Intro Skill recover additional Resonance Energy. S3 bolsters Yuanwu’s Coordinated Attacks from Thunder Wedge based on his Defense, making it even more of a crucial stat for him. Likewise, S4 enables his Resonance Liberation to create a Defense-based shield. S5 boosts Yuanwu’s Resonance Liberation Damage when Thunder Wedge is active, while S6 provides a teamwide Defense buff near an active Thunder Wedge.
Best Yuanwu weapons – Wuthering Waves
Yuanwu is one of the few characters scaling with Defense, just like Taoqi, but that doesn’t change the fact that the 5-Star gauntlets Abyss Surges are currently the best pick for him despite their buffs to Attack: Their Energy Regeneration and boosts to Basic Attack as well as Resonance Skill Damage are too valuable to give up.
Best Yuanwu weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Abyss Surges (5-Star)
- Amity Accord (4-Star)
- Marcato (4-Star)
- Stonard (4-Star)
- Gauntlets of Voyager (3-Star)
Best Yuanwu Echoes – Wuthering Waves
If you’re using Yuanwu in a secondary role on your team, then the Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect should provide you with the best benefits, adding to his Energy Regeneration and contributing a supportive effect to his Outro Skill. In that case, Bell-Borne Geochelone is the perfect Main Echo thanks to the damage and shield it offers.
Aside from stacking the usual stuff – Critical Rate, Critical Damage, and Electro Damage – you should aim to bolster Yuanwu’s Defense as much as you can, as his crucial abilities are based on that stat.
Best Yuanwu Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Moonlit Clouds (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Bell-Borne Geochelone
Best Echoes main stats for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Critical Rate or Critical Damage
- 3 Cost: Electro Damage
- 3 Cost: Electro Damage
- 1 Cost: Defense %
- 1 Cost: Defense %
Best Echoes sub stats for Yuanwu in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regeneration, Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Defense %, Resonance Skill Damage
Best Yuanwu teams – Wuthering Waves
Yuanwu is in a bit of a tough spot: His Coordinated Attacks are quite nice, but the area-of-effect of Thunder Wedge is really limited and since most of the enemies in the game move around a lot, this lessens his effectiveness in practice. Reducing the Vibration Strength of enemies quickly is fairly good as well, especially against bosses, but using Yuanwu this way makes him hog up a lot of field time, which reduces your overall damage output.
- Rover (Spectro) (Main DPS), Yuanwu (Hybrid), Verina (Support)
Yuanwu is almost always a worse choice than characters like Mortefi, Sanhua, or Jianxin, since their skill sets allow them to specifically support certain Main DPS characters. However, there is one saving grace for him: He’s completely free to unlock, which makes him a widely available option. Using him in a party with Rover as the main damage dealer allows you to quickly focus down bosses and push through story content. While Verina is the best support option, Baizhi is a solid alternative that’s more easily available.
Yuanwu ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Yuanwu has joined your team, you’ll want to level him up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- Crude Ring x4
- Basic Ring x12
- Improved Ring x12
- Tailored Ring x4
- Hidden Thunder Tacet Core x46
- Terraspawn Fungus x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Rings are a common material dropped by the human outlaws roaming the map. Hidden Thunder Tacet Core can only be obtained from challenging the Tempest Mephis. Terraspawn Fungus can be found in the Desorock Highland or be purchased in low quantities at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Yuanwu up, you’ll need to upgrade all of his skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- Crude Ring x25
- Basic Ring x28
- Improved Ring x40
- Tailored Ring x57
- Cadence Seed x25
- Cadence Bud x28
- Cadence Leaf x55
- Cadence Blossom x67
- Unending Destruction x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Cadence Seeds and its upgrades can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Moonlit Groves, which is accessible from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Unending Destruction is a boss material obtained from the fight with Scar.